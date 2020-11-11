Home Entertainment Emily In Paris Season 2 Correct Pronounciation

Emily In Paris Season 2 Correct Pronounciation

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
20

BIG NEWS MES AMIES! Your fav show that you kind of hate but secretly love, Emily In Paris, is coming back for a second season. They announced it with this lil’ video:

Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce #EmilyinParis will be returning to @netflix for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!…

Also, “Sylvie” (Emily’s boss at Savoir) “wrote” this letter explaining that Emily will need to stay in Paris, cause you know, season deux.

And while this is great for all of us, the biggest news here is actually the information that came out right after the announcement. A bomb was dropped on us.

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme

EXCUSEZ-MOI?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?

It seems wrong and sudden that this could be true, but it also…makes…sense. I mean, “Emily” does in fact rhyme with “Paree.”

So, I understand that “Emileeee in Pareeee” works, based off science.

However, I will respectfully continue to say Emily In Paris because I don’t like change.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©