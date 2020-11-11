Emily in Paris: Lily Collins Netflix series is renewed for season 2

The show, which debuted on the streaming service in October, stars Lily Collins as Emily, an American expat who travels to Paris for work and becomes an influencer.

The comedy drama was a huge commercial hit for Netflix, despite being near-universally panned by critics.

However, on Wednesday (11 November), it was revealed, in the form of a letter from Emily’s fictional boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), that the show would be returning for a second outing.

“We are writing to regrettably inform you Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” the letter reads.

“We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.”

“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve,” she said.