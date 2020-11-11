‘Emily in Paris’ Gets Renewed for Second Season Despite French Stereotype Backlash

Netflix

News about the picking up of the Netflix series for another season has been unveiled in a fun, mock press release from the titular character’s fictional boss Sylvie Grateau.

Hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris” has been picked up for a sequel season, despite critics slamming the series.

The romantic comedy, which stars Lily Collins as a young American marketing executive working in the city of lights, has received negative attention for promoting U.S. stereotypes about the French.

Despite the backlash, fans have flocked to watch the show since it debuted in October, and the renewal news was unveiled in a fun, mock press release from Emily’s fictional boss, Sylvie Grateau – played by Philippine Leroy Beaulieu.

“Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir,” reads the note. “Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity – I’m leaning towards the former – her results are impressive. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

Created by “Sex and the City” writer Darren Star, the show also stars Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Kate Walsh.

Meanwhile, Star recently addressed the backlash linked to his new Netflix show, stating, “The first thing she (Emily) is seeing is the cliches, because it’s from her point of view (sic). I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris… I wanted to showcase Paris in a really wonderful way that would encourage people to fall in love with the city in a way that I have.”

Star has also revealed he already has ideas about what his new heroine will do next, telling Oprah magazine, “She’ll be more of a resident of the city (in season two). She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more.”

Collins previously told Vanity Fair she “would love nothing more than to be able to go back to Paris” to shoot a second season of the show.