Dr Anthony Fauci says Steve Bannon’s calls for his beheading were ‘unusual’, offers health guidance

Top US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci tonight told an Australian interviewer he found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s calls for his “beheading” “unusual”, but that amid the COVID-19 crisis he has bigger fish to fry.

On ABC’s 7.30 tonight, host Leigh Sales asked Dr Fauci how recent months navigating the coronavirus pandemic in the US and managing an increasingly tense relationship with US President Donald Trump have been for him “as a human being”.

“It’s obviously been very stressful; to deny that would be to deny reality,” he said.

“When you have public figures like Bannon calling for your beheading, that’s really kind of unusual. That’s not the kind of thing that you think about when you go through medical school.”

Bannon made comments last week on his podcast about Dr Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray that resulted in him being banned from Twitter and Facebook.

“But I’ve gotten through it by really focusing like a laser beam on what my goal is,” Dr Fauci said tonight. “I am a scientist and I am a physician.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks to the ABC’s 7.30 on November 11, 2020. (ABC)

The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said his work — helping develop vaccines and therapeutics, providing health guidance and implementing public health measures — is more important than “that other junk”.

“If you focus on that and don’t get distracted by all the other noise, then it is not as bad as you might think it is,” he said. “People calling for you to be beheaded, fired, thrown in the fire pit or whatever, that’s just noise. You don’t pay attention to that.”

Following US company Pfizer’s recent announcement that a 90 per cent effective vaccine might soon be ready, he believes vaccinations “will start in December, very likely sometime a bit before the Christmas holidays”.

But while Dr Fauci says the Pfizer vaccine — as well as another candidate in late-stage development with US company Moderna — will go a long way in overcoming the issue of “vaccine hesitancy”, he thinks the road to mass vaccination will be a “gradual process”.

Meanwhile, though he acknowledged Australia’s recent results show lockdowns can be extremely effective in controlling COVID-19, he said they should be a “last resort”.

His priority is to keep pushing the message of good health practices to the public: wearing masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and where possible, gathering outside rather than inside.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, center, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), right, and Adm. Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health, left, testify during a House Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus crisis, Friday, July 31, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

Dr Fauci has served under six US presidents. With the country in political limbo as Trump continues to refuse to concede last week’s election to President-elect Joe Biden, he opted not to weigh in on the health implications for the forthcoming transition.

“Right now, as you well know, the situation is… rather tense,” he said. “So right now things are on hold for the being.”

He refused to comment when Sales asked him “how much culpability” Trump carries for the rising number of US deaths — the current toll, according to Johns Hopkins University, is close to 240,000, as the country continues to record more than 120,000 new cases per day.

“I’m not going to get into any political discussions, I can absolutely guarantee you that.”

Commenting on the “spotty” performance of the World Health Organisation this year, he said the lesson for the next pandemic is for the organisation to respond quickly, without worrying about “political ramifications”.

US President Donald Trump this year called Dr Anthony Fauci “a little bit of an alarmist” even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the US deepens. (Associated Press)

