Dash & Lily Stars Used A Notebook To Bond In Real Life

BRB, searching for my own notebook soulmate.
Dash & Lily is the latest addition to Netflix’s holiday lineup, and it’s basically the YA Christmas rom-com you didn’t know you needed.
The eight-episode series stars Austin Abrams as Dash and Midori Francis as Lily, two teens who fall in love through, well, a notebook.
However, Dash and Lily aren’t the only ones to bond through a notebook… Austin and Midori did too!
Since Dash and Lily don’t actually meet in person until the end of the season, Austin and Midori had to figure out their own way to find chemistry — a notebook.
In an interview with E! News, Midori said, “We kind of kept a little notebook ourselves that we shared back and forth just kind of expressing revealing things to one another, just to get to know each other in a similar way as they were on the show.”
Sadly, we’ll never actually know what was in Austin and Midori’s real-life notebook, because they shared that they did, in fact, burn it afterwards.
I guess we’ll just have to leave it up to our imagination!
Be sure to watch Dash & Lily, streaming on Netflix now.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.