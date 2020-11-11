CHTF2020 Opens in Shenzhen China to Showcase Global Pioneering Technologies and Discuss Future High-tech Trends

Article content

SHENZHEN, China — The 22nd High-Tech Fair (CHTF2020) kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Guangdong, China on November 11, 2020. The opening ceremony was attended by academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, global scientists, as well as consuls of Belgium, Austria, Spain, and Poland in China.

With a 140,000m2 exhibition area, the five-day event will gather 3,300 domestic and overseas exhibitors, and present more than 140 activities. The exhibition covers various high-tech fields, including IT, energy conservation, environmental protection, building technology, new energy, new materials, smart medical care, aerospace, optoelectronic display, smart city, and advanced manufacturing. In addition, China High-Tech Forum will be held concurrently, sharing insights of world experts and the latest trends in high-tech development.

At the fair, visitors are dazzled by a large number of innovative high-tech products, such as the glass-based MiniLED that can greatly improve the display effect of LCD products, Corerain’s CAISA chip that can become an important engine in the smart era, and the graphene-reinforced composite coating that can promote the industrial application of new materials. Among them, 69 products were rated as “CHTF2020 Excellent Innovative Products”.