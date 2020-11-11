Chris Paul reportedly open to Suns trade

The Phoenix Suns are one of a number of teams that are said to have interest in trading for Chris Paul this offseason, and apparently that interest is mutual.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported along with Tim Bontemps on Tuesday that the Suns have had talks about acquiring Paul. Windhorst proved some more context in an appearance on “The Drive with Jody Oehler” on FOX Sports 910 Phoenix Wednesday, saying there is a greater than 50 percent chance of the trade happening. He also said Paul is open to the idea and has been given permission to discuss it with the Suns.

“It’s really the Suns and Chris Paul who have to work it out with each other. The Thunder have given Chris Paul permission to talk to the Suns,” Windhorst said, as transcribed by Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. “It normally would be tampering, but they’ve given him permission. “I think it’s over 50-50. I think there’s momentum towards it … I think Chris Paul is interested in being a Phoenix Sun, and that is not a minor statement.”

The Suns are not considered one of the better teams in the NBA, but they went 8-0 in the NBA Bubble in Orlando and may be turning a corner. However, a recent report indicated Devin Booker wants out of Phoenix. Paul would probably want Booker to stay if he were to be traded to Phoenix, and it’s possible the Suns believe the deal would help convince Booker to do just that.

The Thunder appear to have Paul’s best interests in mind with any potential trade, which is why it is noteworthy that CP3 is open to playing for Phoenix.

Paul, 35, is set to make $85 million over the next two years. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season, proving he is still capable of producing.