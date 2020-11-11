China’s SMIC says delivery of some U.S. made equipment, parts, materials delayed: Global Times By

© . A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai



() – China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is facing some delays in U.S.-made equipment, parts and materials, the Global Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing comments by the company.

SMIC said it is operating normally and hopes to be able to resume normal procurement, the newspaper reported.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security in September informed some firms that they need to obtain a license before supplying goods and services to SMIC.