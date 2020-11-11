China will need 8,600 new aircraft over next 20 years: Boeing By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York



BEIJING () – Chinese airlines will need 8,600 new airplanes worth $1.4 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co (N:) said on Thursday.

Boeing’s latest estimate for the period to 2039 is 6.3 percent higher than the U.S. planemaker’s previous prediction of 8,090 planes last year, despite the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will also need $1.7 trillion worth of commercial services for its aircraft fleet, Boeing said.