Celebrating Taapsee Pannu as Our November Cover Star

She feisty, she’s a spitfire and she calls a spade a spade. Scratch beneath the surface and there’s a powerhouse inferno. Taapsee Pannu can be as soft as gossamer or as turbulent as a storm. You can see the eddies churning behind her face. Watch her as the edgy girl in Manmarziyaan or as a cool collected woman in Thappad, Taapsee Is a woman with many stories. Be it Mulk or Saand Ki Aankh, every time you are done with a Taapsee performance, you feel you know her a little bit more. That’s Tapsee’s legacy.

On social media, she’s nifty and her self deprecating humour makes the most corrosive people back off. And the roles that she will do, be it Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi Rocket… only attest to her talent and let you know that roles are being written with her in mind. She’s had an impressive track record in Tamil and Telugu too, slaying the box office charts but she’s found her true metier in the Hindi film firmament. An outstanding student and a sports woman all her life, she’s now drawing the stares as an actor to reckon with.

Celebrating this remarkable journey of a woman who never backs down, Filmfare presents to our latest cover shoot with Taapsee. He first ever solo Filmfare cover, Taapsee looks ever so fierce and ready to take on in this stunning and stylish shoot. She wears those curls, she’s staring right at you and she’s donning the seasonal shades of white. Taapsee is a sight, indeed.

