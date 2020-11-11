Carly Pearce Says Her Teeth Were Knocked Out Before 2020 CMA Awards

“It looked really bad. It was scary. I was just really fortunate to get doctors that helped and knew the pressure I was under,” Carly explains. “But with every day, I was like, ‘Please Lord, let my face heal so I can do this’ because this is such a huge moment.”

But it’s safe to say Carly isn’t tripping over her hard fall. In fact, she celebrated an early win ahead of the CMA Awards. She took home the Musical Event of the Year Award for her single “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which features Lee.

“I am just really grateful,” she told E! News. “I am happy now!”

Plus, her enchanting emerald-green gown was worthy of its own award. The “Closer to You” singer lit up the room in a strapless design by Retrofete, which she revealed was picked out by her mother.

“So proud to say that my mama & I styled this look together this year,” she shared on Instagram. “What a dream night already.”