Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty undergoes cancer surgery

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty has had to undergo surgery after discovering a cancerous lump.

Docherty, 27, underwent surgery for a malignant testicular tumour last week the club revealed.

According to Carlton’s Head of Football Brad Lloyd, the surgery “went well” and it’s expected Docherty will make a full recovery.

“The surgery went well and we’re incredibly pleased that it’s expected Sam will recover fully,” Lloyd said.

Sam Docherty (Getty)

“Obviously Sam’s health remains the club’s number one priority and we will continue to support him throughout this time.”

Docherty said he hoped his recent treatment would work as an urgent reminder to encourage others to go out and get themselves checked by medical professionals.

“Obviously hearing the initial diagnosis was a shock, however I feel grateful to have got onto it straight away,” Docherty said.

“Having now had the surgery, I’m grateful to hear that I’m expected to make a full recovery and will be able to resume training in four to six weeks’ time.

“Talking about our health and wellbeing and ensuring we get regular checks is so important, and I hope to use this as a reminder for others to look after themselves and also to support others who may be going through similar experiences.”