Cardi B Apologizes For Cultural Appropriation on Magazine Cover

Cardi B is apologizing to the Hindu community after she was “dragged” for cultural appropriation.

She was photographed for the November cover of Footwear News in a red Georges Hobeika outfit, while holding a red sneaker from her Reebok collaboration. Eight more arms appeared behind her, an image based on the Hindu goddess Durga, which prompted fans to call her out for appropriating the religion.

Cardi B posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night to clarify her intentions. She said, “When I did the Reebok shoot, the creatives were telling me, ‘You gonna represent a goddess, that she represents strength, femininity and liberation.’ And that’s something that I love and I’m all about.”

The “WAP” singer went on, “And I thought that it was dope, but if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say I’m sorry. That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religion. I wouldn’t like people to offend my religion.”