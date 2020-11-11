Cameron Munster HIA, head knock, Tyson Frizell hit

It was an unfortunate opening few minutes for the Maroons in Origin Game Two who were dealt a cruel blow to when playmaker Cameron Munster was ruled out for the match following a head knock.

The Blues on Sunday night sent the 2020 Origin series to a Game Three decider with a 34-10 thumping over the Maroons.

Munster was rubbed out in less than two minutes after landing awkwardly and hitting his head on the surface after leaping for a high ball in the in-goal as the Blues were looking for points.

New South Wales centre Tyson Frizell challenged Munster for the ball, grabbing the Maroons five-eighth as he caught the ball, with the star playmaker falling to the ground awkwardly backwards and hitting the back of his head on the turf.

“He’s got the wobbly boot on,” rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns told Nine in commentary.

“He’s staggering all over the place.”

However, pundits on social media were quick to point out that it could have been a penalty after replays showed Frizell competing for the ball.

Sydney Morning Herald sports writer Phil Lutton was critical of referee Gerard Sutton’s decision to allow play to go on instead of blowing the whistle for a penalty.

Even before half-time some experts suggested Munster’s absence had pushed the Maroons over the edge, following the injury to Game I star AJ Brimson that ruled him out for the rest of the series.

Munster’s absence brought Ben Hunt onto the field, with the Dragons star and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans struggling with the adjustment as the Blues shook off a 4-0 early deficit to rack up an 18-4 half-time lead.