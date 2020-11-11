Blocboy JB: Playstation Is For The Gays & Xbox Is For The Street N*ggas!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
30

BlocBoy JB has his fans face-palming themselves after revealing his recent conspiracy theory about gaming systems.

BlocBoy went ahead and bought the Xbox Series X this week. The Playstation drop’s this Thursday.

“If you really look into it Playstation, they got pride colors so Playstation supposed to be for the gays and Xbox supposed to be for the street n*ggas,” he said says in the video clip. 

He then quickly tried to clear things up “Not saying that the gays can’t play the Xbox but I’m just saying — Xbox for the gangster n*ggas. That’s my calculations…”

