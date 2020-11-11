Blocboy JB: Playstation Is For The Gays & Xbox Is For The Street N*ggas!!

BlocBoy JB has his fans face-palming themselves after revealing his recent conspiracy theory about gaming systems.

BlocBoy went ahead and bought the Xbox Series X this week. The Playstation drop’s this Thursday.

“If you really look into it Playstation, they got pride colors so Playstation supposed to be for the gays and Xbox supposed to be for the street n*ggas,” he said says in the video clip.

He then quickly tried to clear things up “Not saying that the gays can’t play the Xbox but I’m just saying — Xbox for the gangster n*ggas. That’s my calculations…”

Of course, social media quickly reacted to his words and got him together quickly.

The rapper made headlines in June after Tekashi 6ix9ine called him a “one-hit wonder.”

Blocboy then took to his Instagram Story to respond with the following message: “don’t mention my name if you ain’t on no gangsta sh*t.” Since then, Tekashi’s own album proved to be a flop when it was released a few weeks back.