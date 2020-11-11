Best Black Friday PC Deals 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo

Black Friday deals are arriving earlier this year due to the challenging environment that retailers and consumers alike have faced. That means major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are already offering price cuts on some must-have tech. If you’re looking for a new PC, this is the ideal time to track one down with some fantastic Black Friday PC deals out there.

Even better, there’s absolutely no risk to being organized and purchasing early. That’s because many retailers are offering price guarantees which mean in the unlikely case that the price drops further between now and Black Friday, you’ll be refunded the difference. With a lot of stock expecting to be shifted this year while we all focus more on online shopping, it’s worth diving in right now and buying your tech essentials before they sell out. After all, there’s absolutely nothing to lose in doing so thanks to the price guarantees. Looking for something more portable? We’ve also rounded up the best Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, too, along with the Best Black Friday laptop deals.

Best Black Friday PC deals

How to choose a PC during Black Friday

Choosing a PC is a big undertaking. There’s a lot to take in and consider before you hit that buy button. We’ve already checked out the best desktop computers, the best all-in-one computers, and the best gaming desktops, but we’ve also got some great general advice for things to look for before making your purchase.

The first place to start is to consider what your budget is. It’s possible to spend only a few hundred bucks or to spend thousands of dollars. You really need to hone in on that budget so you get the best bang for your buck.

It’s also important to think about how you plan on using your PC. As our guides explain above, there are lots of different reasons why you might want a PC. You may just want a general desktop PC which is where a Dell setup is usually a good bet, but you might also want a gaming PC which is where brands like Alienware and Asus are great options. Alternatively, you may have limited space and need an all-in-one unit so that the PC is built within the monitor. Don’t be tempted to buy something that doesn’t fit into your lifestyle, simply because it was offered at a good price.

When buying a PC, look out for accessories. Some sale items will bundle in accessories like keyboards and mice but not all retailers will. When budgeting, plan ahead and don’t end up overspending if you can’t afford to. Shop around for the best offers here, too.

Remember — there’s no one size fits all solution when it comes to buying the right PC for you.

Where to find the best PC sales

Amazon Black Friday : Amazon always has a steady stock of PCs and it’s no different here. Look out for a good price.

: Amazon always has a steady stock of PCs and it’s no different here. Look out for a good price. Best Buy Black Friday : Best Buy has a price guarantee so you’ll still get the best price between now and Black Friday even if you purchase today.

: Best Buy has a price guarantee so you’ll still get the best price between now and Black Friday even if you purchase today. Walmart Black Friday : With a similar price guarantee to Best Buy, Walmart is an attractive option ensuring there’s no risk to buying now.

: With a similar price guarantee to Best Buy, Walmart is an attractive option ensuring there’s no risk to buying now. Newegg Black Friday: This tech-focused retailer also has a price protection guarantee and has hundreds of PCs available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

