Best Black Friday Office Chair Deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

If you need a new office chair, you can shop and save right now. Black Friday deals are already here from Walmart and Best Buy, and Amazon’s Holiday Deals Dash is expected to transform into Black Friday deals when the current promotion ends on November 19. So the not-so-surprising news is you don’t need to wait until later in the month for what are traditionally the best deals on a wide range of products.

Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers have also announced price-protection programs that vary in name but, in essence, promise that if you buy designated Black Friday deals today and the price drops during the holiday sales extravaganza, they’ll refund the difference. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday office chair deals below and will keep this page updated throughout the sales event as major merchants roll out new offers.

Best Black Friday office chair deals

How to choose an office chair during Black Friday

As more and more of us find ourselves working from home, the need for supportive and comfortable office chairs is greater than ever before. There’s no shortage of fantastic Black Friday office chair deals to choose from today, but which chairs should you buy? You can start your search for the best office chairs by considering how you’ll use the chair when you’re working, how long you’ll sit in it during a typical day, and your budget. Aesthetics matter, and you’ll want a chair that looks like it fits in your workspace, whether at home or in an office, but comfort and proper support should be your prime considerations. Your needs will differ considerably if you spend time sitting back, chatting with clients, or spend long periods of time focused on spreadsheets and reports.

If you spend long hours sitting, start with ergonomics. As you narrow down your list, focus on your ability to work comfortably with these ergonomic office chairs. You’ll want good support and adjustable height and angles, but breathability matters, too. After a few hours in the chair, effective lumbar support can mean the difference between remaining alert and comfortable or giving in to pain and exhaustion.

When to shop Black Friday office chair deals

With work-from-home still underway, there’s a pretty heavy demand for office chairs this season. That demand will only get amplified the closer we get to Black Friday. This means that if any office chair runs out of stock within the first few hours of Black Friday, it won’t see a restock for the rest of the holiday season. Your best bet is to shop these Black Friday office chair deals as early as you can. If you’re worried about the price, you can rest easy knowing that most major retailers have Black Friday price guarantees in place. Simply put, any office chair you shop early will still be available at the best possible price.

Another thing to keep in mind while shopping these Black Friday office chair deals is that most products are already seeing shipping delays. If you do decide to wait to shop till Black Friday, you then run the risk of not getting your new chair till late December or even the new year — not ideal if your old chair is falling apart. Don’t take that risk; shop these Black Friday office chair deals today, and have your new chair installed and ready to go before Black Friday even rolls around.

Where to find the best office chair sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is currently offering attractive deals on the widest range of office chair brands, with good selections of task chairs, manager’s chairs, and executive chairs for under $100 from brands such as Furmax, Neo, Yaheetech, Comhoma, Shuanghu, and AmazonBasics.

Amazon is currently offering attractive deals on the widest range of office chair brands, with good selections of task chairs, manager’s chairs, and executive chairs for under $100 from brands such as Furmax, Neo, Yaheetech, Comhoma, Shuanghu, and AmazonBasics. Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy primarily features deals on midrange office chairs that sell from $150 and up from OSP Designs, WorkSmart, AveSix, AKRacing, CorLiving, and others.

Best Buy primarily features deals on midrange office chairs that sell from $150 and up from OSP Designs, WorkSmart, AveSix, AKRacing, CorLiving, and others. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart currently has just a few Black Friday deals on office chairs, including styles priced below $100 from YangMing and Smilemart, plus a midrange office chair manufactured by Serta.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

