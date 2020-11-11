Bad Bunny Will Guest Star in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico

In late October, Netflix confirmed season three of Narcos: Mexico along with some pretty big changes. Namely, Diego Luna will not be returning as Felix Gallard. That said, the following actors will come back: Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

The official description for season three reads as follows:

“Set in the ’90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”