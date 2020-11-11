Australian PM Morrison to be first head of state to meet in person with new Japanese leader Suga By

SYDNEY () – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he would travel to Japan next week, becoming the first world leader to meet in person with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Morrison said bilateral talks would focus on boosting trade and suppressing the spread of COVID-19.

“I am honoured to be first foreign leader to visit Japan to meet the few Prime Minister, following his appointment,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

After leaving Japan, Morrison will travel to Papua New Guinea for talks with Prime Minister James Marape.

Morrison said he would quarantine for two weeks on his return to Australia, and will participate in the country’s parliament via a video link.

