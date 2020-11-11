Australia to get COVID-19 vaccine by March; NSW force Queensland to State of Origin decider; Trump wins Alaska, set to make public appearance

President Donald Trump will win Alaska, CNN projects.

The result, projected just after 2am on Thursday AEDT, will have no impact on the outcome of last week’s US Election, which was called for Democrat Joe Biden on Sunday.

Alaska is worth three electoral votes, taking Trump’s total to 217, still significantly short of the 279 won by Biden, CNN says. It requires 270 electoral colleges to win the presidency.

Arizona (11 electoral votes), North Carolina (15), and Georgia (16) are still undecided.