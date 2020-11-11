Ariana Grande’s 60s-Inspired Look Is Trending On TikTok

Ariana is the No. 1 trendsetter!
Thanks to Ariana Grande’s new music video, “Positions,” everyone is busting out their makeup palettes to recreate iconic looks from the 1960s.
In fact, so many people are doing it that 60s-inspired makeup trends started trending on TikTok.
And the only thing you need to get the look is a dramatic cat eye, long lashes, and a dash of your favorite eyeliner.
If you need a point of reference, just check out Ariana’s Positions album cover. Her eye makeup gives off a very nostalgic feel and she also styled her hair in a look that was very similar to Jackie Kennedy’s.
If anything, Ariana’s 60s-inspired look will make you think about all the great things that happened that decade like the civil rights movement and the beginning of counterculture fashion.
Not to mention, her music video also makes you feel like a straight-up boss who can take on many roles in your life.
Looks like the “Thank U, Next” star has got a banger once again.
