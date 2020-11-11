Apple on Veterans Day: Apple Watch Activity Challenge, Extended Apple Music Trial, and More

Apple today shared a press release highlighting its various Veterans Day initiatives, including a new Activity Challenge on the Apple Watch and an extended four-month Apple Music trial for veterans in the United States.



Today, Apple Watch users in the United States can earn a limited edition Activity award and animated iMessage stickers in honor of Veterans Day. To participate, users must record any workout of 11 minutes or more.

Veterans who sign up for Apple Music for the first time throughout the month of November will receive an extended four-month free trial in the United States. Apple Music typically offers a three-month free trial for new subscribers.

Apple is also highlighting veterans-related content in the App Store, Apple TV app, and Apple Books app, and made a donation to Team Rubicon.