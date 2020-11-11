All the Details on E!’s 2020 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

This year’s E! People’s Choice Awards is bringing together viewers like never before with fun integrations in both Live From E!’s red carpet and during the show itself. With a stellar line up of brand partners including Extra, Fisher-Price®, GEICO, Lay’s, L’Oréal Paris, Subaru of America, Inc., TRESemmé and Walmart, glam fans everywhere will catch every star-studded moment on all screens.

Many of your favorite E! shows will also be featuring pre and post PCAs coverage beginning with Daily Pop. Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin will have a sneak of the PCAs on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

They will also be back on Monday following the big show with a recap of the biggest moments. Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina, Hunter March and Morgan on Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 p.m. ET/PT will breakdown the all of the funniest moments, social posts and memorable People’s Choice Awards highlights.

You can also catch a special show Post Pop: The Biggest Moments From the PCAs which will air on Monday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT on Twitter, YouTube and at E! Online. It will feature E!’s Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz breaking down all things PCAs.

This year’s PCAs is shaping up to be a night to remember!