Alex Trebek’s Wife Shared A Photo Of Their Wedding

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
16

“Your expressions have truly touched our hearts.”

The world is still mourning the passing of Alex Trebek, who died this past Sunday from pancreatic cancer.


Eric Mccandless / ABC / Getty Images

Trebek’s wife Jean has shared a photo of the couple’s 1990 wedding on Instagram in a touching tribute, thanking the world for their outpouring of support.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” she wrote.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

“Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much,” she continued before signing off, “Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

As People notes, Alex and Jean Trebek first met in 1988 and married two years later. The couple had two children together, too: Emily, 27, and Matthew, 29.


David Becker / Getty Images

And earlier this year, Alex opened up to People about how Jean supported him while he was battling cancer: “She’s kept me alive,” he said. “If it weren’t for Jean, I’d have put myself out of this a long time ago.”


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR