Alex Trebek’s Wife Shared A Photo Of Their Wedding

“Your expressions have truly touched our hearts.”
The world is still mourning the passing of Alex Trebek, who died this past Sunday from pancreatic cancer.
Trebek’s wife Jean has shared a photo of the couple’s 1990 wedding on Instagram in a touching tribute, thanking the world for their outpouring of support.
“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” she wrote.
“Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much,” she continued before signing off, “Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”
As People notes, Alex and Jean Trebek first met in 1988 and married two years later. The couple had two children together, too: Emily, 27, and Matthew, 29.
And earlier this year, Alex opened up to People about how Jean supported him while he was battling cancer: “She’s kept me alive,” he said. “If it weren’t for Jean, I’d have put myself out of this a long time ago.”
