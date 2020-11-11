Akoin rolls out to Kenyan tech city in first step toward Akon City By Cointelegraph

Akoin rolls out to Kenyan tech city in first step toward Akon City
Akoin, the cryptocurrency project of American-Senegalese musician Akon is launching imminently in the $2 billion Mwale Medical Technology City, or MMTC, in western Kenya.
As a newly built city centered around a state-of-the-art medical and technology complex, MMTC would seem to be the ideal proving ground for the currency, ahead of it becoming the official currency of Akon City, currently under development in Senegal.
