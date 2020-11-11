Addison Rae Learns To Skateboard From Tony Hawk

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
22

Addison Rae and Tony Hawk is the collab I never knew I needed.

As if TikTok star Addison Rae wasn’t busy enough, she’s adding another skill to her resume — skateboarding.

She’s been spending the past few months mastering the art of skateboarding and she just got a private lesson from someone pretty impressive — skating legend Tony Hawk.

Tony recently surprised Addison during a visit to iconic skatepark, The Berrics, in Los Angeles.

First and foremost, Tony presented Addison with her own personalized Chipotle skateboard:


Addison Rae / Via youtube.com

Yes, it does say “bad-bleeping burrito skateboard” and it did come with a Chipotle gift card.

The duo then got into the lesson but Tony was pretty impressed by Addison’s skills to begin with!


Addison Rae / Via youtu.be

“I don’t think you need my help! I’ll see you guys later,” Tony joked.

Getting down to business, Tony offered some advice on how to make a turn while on a ramp.


Addison Rae / Via youtube.com

Pro tips from Tony: Think about your shoulder positioning which will allow your lower body to complete the turn. And instead of focusing on getting up on your heel, think about your toes.

And with those tips, Addison nailed it!

Next up, Tony gave some pointers on how Addison could perfect her ollie.


Addison Rae / Via youtu.be

Advice from Tony: Keep your foot on the tip of the tail as it gives you more lift. After you snap the ollie and slide your front forward, let your upper body go with that motion and don’t lean back.

After some practice, the pair shared a sweet moment where Tony thanked Addison for encouraging young girls to get interested in skateboarding.


Addison Rae / Via youtu.be

“I think it’s really cool that you’re introducing skateboarding to a new generation of especially girls. Because it is the great equalizer and it’s all-inclusive and I feel like if kids can just see how fun it is and what it can do for them, they’ll want to do it. And, I feel like you’re really promoting that well. It’s really cool,” Tony said.

“I’m just honored to be doing horrible in front of you!” Addison laughed.

Of course, they had to end the lesson with some Chipotle, while Tony chatted about his organization, The Skatepark Project.


Addison Rae / Via youtu.be

“We help develop skateparks in underserved areas. We’ve been going about 20 years and we have helped to provide over 900 skateparks,” Tony explained.

Find out more about The Skatepark Project here!

