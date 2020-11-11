Addison Rae Learns To Skateboard From Tony Hawk

Addison Rae and Tony Hawk is the collab I never knew I needed.
As if TikTok star Addison Rae wasn’t busy enough, she’s adding another skill to her resume — skateboarding.
She’s been spending the past few months mastering the art of skateboarding and she just got a private lesson from someone pretty impressive — skating legend Tony Hawk.
Tony recently surprised Addison during a visit to iconic skatepark, The Berrics, in Los Angeles.
First and foremost, Tony presented Addison with her own personalized Chipotle skateboard:
The duo then got into the lesson but Tony was pretty impressed by Addison’s skills to begin with!
Getting down to business, Tony offered some advice on how to make a turn while on a ramp.
And with those tips, Addison nailed it!
Next up, Tony gave some pointers on how Addison could perfect her ollie.
After some practice, the pair shared a sweet moment where Tony thanked Addison for encouraging young girls to get interested in skateboarding.
Of course, they had to end the lesson with some Chipotle, while Tony chatted about his organization, The Skatepark Project.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!