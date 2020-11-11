A look at waning digital freedom in Indonesia, where authorities have increasingly used internet blackouts in recent years to curb dissent (Antonia Timmerman/Rest of World)

Antonia Timmerman / Rest of World:
A look at waning digital freedom in Indonesia, where authorities have increasingly used internet blackouts in recent years to curb dissent — Indonesia was once a bright spot for digital freedom in Southeast Asia. Now activists are being hacked, and authorities are using internet blackouts to curb dissent.
