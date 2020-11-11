10 Times Bachelor Nation Stars Have Alleged Producer Manipulation

During a November 2020 interview on the LadyGang podcast, the first Bachelorette revealed the hand producers played in her marriage to Ryan Sutter. The appearance of runner-up Charlie Maher, serving as host for the televised version of the big day, was thrust on her, she claimed. “They came to us and they said to us, ‘Do you want us to be in your face all day long—all day?’ And we were like, ‘No, of course not,'” she recalled. She later added, “They were like, ‘If you don’t want us around all day long, then you’re going to have to have Charlie be the commentator or the correspondent.'”

And then there’s the story of the misplaced binder. “At our wedding, maybe actually it was at our bachelor/bachelorette party, one of the producers left their binder out—like they forgot their binder somewhere. And one of the people who was at the bachelor/bachelorette party picked it up and gave it to us. And it had, like, their characters, like the storylines for every person,” she revealed. “They had all of our friends who were invited to the bachelor/bachelorette parties,” Trista continued. “They had, you know, all of their bios and, you know, probably some stuff that they interviewed about. And then, I think they had, like, titles, like maybe like the villain or the sweetheart.”