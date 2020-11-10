Xbox Series X crossplay: Can you team up with Xbox One users on the next-gen console?

The growth of online multiplayer cross-platform capabilities has been one of the best things to happen to gamers in recent years, helping bridge the divide between friends with different consoles.

Soon, young players will laugh at the hard-to-imagine idea people used to be separated by gaming system type and generation.

The importance of crossplay will grow with the Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5 releasing this week. There will be a desire for those who can’t yet upgrade their console to match up with those who do take the jump.

Xbox console differences | What is Xbox all access?

Both Xbox models come out on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The PlayStation 5 is up for sale starting Thursday, Nov. 12.

Here’s a breakdown of next-gen online multiplayer crossplay and what it means for Xbox Series X and S buyers:

Does the Xbox Series X have crossplay with Xbox One?

Yes, most online multiplayer games will let Xbox Series X players team up with Xbox One competitors. Additionally, there will continue to be crossplay between the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Call of Duty, which launches later this week for all platforms, will be one of the games that supports full crossplay from the get-go.

Xbox Series X price vs. Xbox Series S price

The Xbox Series X is $500, while the Xbox Series S is $300. For comparison, the price of Xbox One at release was $500, which equates to about $558 in today’s money when accounting for inflation.

This year’s models, then, are probably a better value than the console that came before them.

When is the new Xbox release date?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S come out on Tuesday, Nov. 10.