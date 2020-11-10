Wentworth Miller Out of ‘Prison Break’ Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

WENN/FayesVision

Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies declare their full support and understanding after their co-star, who was known as Michael Scofield on the series, made his exit announcement.

“Prison Break” star Wentworth Miller is walking away from the hit TV drama because he’s no longer interested in playing straight characters onscreen.

The actor rose to fame starring as Michael Scofield on the show back in 2005, portraying a man who deliberately gets himself locked up so he can execute an elaborate plan to break out his older brother, played by Dominic Purcell.

The show ran for four seasons before it was taken off the air in 2009, but the stars later reunited for a fifth run, which aired in 2017, and in September, Purcell claimed another season was in the works.

However, if “Prison Break” does return to TV, it will no longer feature Miller.

The star, who ‘came out’ as a gay man in 2013, took to Instagram over the weekend (November 07-08) to break the news to fans, as he shared a lengthy post addressing the constant backlash he receives from trolls, and revealed he would be taking a step back from social medial.

In the message, he showed his appreciation for his longtime fans, but expressed his desire to protect other LGBTQ followers from the vitriol people have regularly posted in the comments section of his page.

“I’m not concerned for myself,” he insisted. “I can’t be ‘bullied’ in this space. I have too much power. ‘Delete. Block. Deactivate.’ Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bulls**t.”

Miller then explained his reasons for exiting “Prison Break”, “On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially.”

“Not (because) of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told),” he wrote.

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

“If you’re hot and bothered (because) you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.”

Officials at Fox, the network behind the series, have yet to comment on the news, but his co-stars were quick to show their support.

“It was fun mate. What a ride it was,” commented Purcell. “Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming… love ya brother.”

And cast member Sarah Wayne Callies added, “With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I’m voicing my support for that choice.”

“To all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.”