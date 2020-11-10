Värde Partners Raises More Than $2.6 Billion Targeting Dislocation Opportunities

Article content continued

“The unparalleled speed and disruption to society and markets has caused fundamental damage to the global economy. The range of potential outcomes remains incredibly wide, and we expect varying degrees of impact around the world,” said Ilfryn Carstairs, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “Our platform is well-suited to the opportunity in front of us, with the ability to pivot to markets and geographies where we see the best relative value.”

Jon Fox, President, added: “The strong demand for this strategy from a diverse, global investor base underscores expectations for a deep credit cycle. We are pleased to see 55% of commitments to this Fund come from new investors, notwithstanding it was raised entirely with no in-person meetings. We took innovative steps to engage investors through virtual platforms and were able to exceed our target in just five months.”

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm with roots in credit and distressed. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested $75 billion since inception and manages more than $14 billion on behalf of a global investor base. The firm’s investments span corporate and traded credit, real estate and mortgages, private equity and direct lending. Värde employs more than 300 professionals worldwide with offices in Minneapolis, New York, London, Singapore and other cities in Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

