Trump’s Defeat Weakens Boris Johnson in Urgent Brexit Talks

LONDON — Few world leaders have felt the fallout of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory more quickly than Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is in the final phases of trying to negotiate a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union, a complex challenge that just became more urgent with the defeat of his ally and ideological mate, President Trump.

A failed negotiation with Brussels could stir up tensions between Mr. Johnson and Mr. Biden even before they get to know each other, because it would almost certainly reverberate badly in Ireland. Mr. Biden, who speaks often and fondly of his Irish roots, has already warned Mr. Johnson not to do anything in his trade negotiations that would threaten peace in Northern Ireland.

“The election completely changed the game,” said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at the political risk consultancy, Eurasia Group.