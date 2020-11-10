Three arrested Adelaide before Remembrance Day

Three people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a war memorial in Adelaide after it was repeatedly attacked during the past week.
But this year, the field has been repeatedly attacked by vandals, as reported last night.
At 1.30am overnight, police arrested three people at the field.
They have been charged with disorderly behaviour.
Police kept constant guard today ahead of Remembrance Day tomorrow.
Commissioner Grant Stevens vowed to track down anybody who committed an act of vandalism on the memorial.
The state opposition plans to introduce a bill to make it a specific criminal offence to “desecrate” a war memorial, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
The government said it was angered by the vandalism, and that laws already existed to punish those responsible.