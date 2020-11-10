The ‘Previous coaches of every NFL team’ quiz

The Seattle Seahawks are 6-2, good for first place in the NFC West and tied for the best overall record in the NFC. With the team off to another hot start, ownership decided to sign long-time head coach Pete Carroll to a well-deserved four-year extension over the weekend. Now in his eleventh season in Seattle, Carroll holds just about every Seahawks coaching record and led the team to its only Super Bowl win back in 2013. He may be 69-years-old, but it appears he’s the man in Seattle for not only the foreseeable future, but possibly until he hangs them up for good.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Carroll has been such a success in the Pacific Northwest that it is difficult to remember the coaches that came before him. So with that in mind, how many of the previous head coaches before the current head coach of every NFL team can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!