Rugby rule changes – Former Wallaby says it’s time follow in the NRL

Former Wallaby Peter FitzSimons says now is the time for rugby to start implementing rule changes following Rugby Australia’s historic new broadcast deal with Nine.

It was announced yesterday that Nine had launched Stan Sport – a live and on-demand streaming service, after reaching an in-principle agreement to sign a long-term deal with Rugby Australia.

The three-year deal, with an option for a further two years, includes free-to-air and ad-free subscription coverage of rugby union.

Reacting to the news after Rugby Australia had failed to strike earlier deals with other potential broadcast partners, FitzSimons admitted he simply didn’t see this week’s announcement coming.

“I’m stunned by this one,” he told Wide World of Sports’ 5 Minutes with Fitzy.

“Because six months ago, rugby was on the bones of its ass.

“I remember my mate Nick Farr-Jones saying the value of broadcast rights for rugby was zero. A whole in the doughnut – worth nothing.”

But now that Rugby Australia has secured its broadcast future, FitzSimons feels it’s the perfect opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the NRL and implement rule changes to “open the game up.”

The award-winning columnist lauded the NRL, which over the years has consistently tweaked the game – most notably the corner post rule back in 2010 which now doesn’t rule a player out of touch if he makes contact with the corner post.

He also made special mention of the NRL’s decision to implement the six again rule which has famously sped up the game.

“There was a genius who said: Let’s do the six again rule and let’s change and tweak the rules,” he said.

“There’s also another genius who came up with the corner post rule. I’ve noticed this year particularly, these extraordinary rugby league wingers who charge down the sideline with two centimetres of space.

“Who hurl their bodies out over the line and they curve their arm around and plant the ball down.

“It’s athletic and wonderful. They tweaked the rules so we could see that.”

FitzSimons revealed he told Nine CEO Hugh Marks of his hopes to create more flow in the game of rugby by eradicating collapsed scrums and the constant pick and drives from the forwards.

“My point to Hugh Marks was: Find whoever they are, get them to look at rugby union and tweak that,” he added.

“Can we get rid of collapsed scrums for Christ’s sake? Can we get rid of endless waves of forwards charging the ball up two centimetres at a time?

“Let’s open the game up!”