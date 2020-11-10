Ranking the NFL QBs at the halfway point

Rich Barnes / USA Today Sports Images

Allen was an early MVP candidate after the Bills 4-0 start, with 12/1 TD/INT. He’s gotten banged up since then, and the results have been more like what we saw in his first two years, with four picks in four games. Allen’s 82.4 QBR through eight games is still elite, as is his 16 touchdown passes and Passer Rating above 100, but there are reasons for concern.