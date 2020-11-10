Matheus Barbosa killed after horrific superbike crash in Brazil

Superbike rider Matheus Barbosa has been killed after a horrifying accident during a race at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paolo, the same track that hosts the country’s F1 race.

Barbosa lost control of his Kawasaki on the approach to the Junçao corner, towards the end of the lap. Video footage shows Barbosa apparently trying to regain control and steering between the safety barriers, where he hit a metal structure.

It’s the third death in just over a year in the category.

“With immense sadness, SuperBike Brasil announces the death of the rider Matheus Barbosa during the test of the SBK Pro category valid for the fifth round of the 2020 championship, held this Sunday (8/11) at the Autodromo de Interlagos,” the category said in a statement.

“The accident occurred at the Junçao curve, a section with escape routes and without any previous serious incident. Matheus was rescued by the nearest medical staff in less than 60 seconds.

“However, despite his efforts, he could not resist injuries sustained. The causes of the accident are still unknown and are being investigated by the competent authorities.

“As for our dear Matheus, and especially the family, all the day’s activities were immediately closed, the remaining races were canceled and the race in which the accident occurred was immediately stopped with a red flag.”

The 23-year-old was in fourth position at the time of the crash. He was the champion of the SuperSport 600 in 2019.