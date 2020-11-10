Jordyn Woods Demands Fairness After Larsa Pippen Exposes Tristan Thompson Romance

Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s former BFF appears to shade the former ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star after she claims in an interview that she was dating the NBA star before he met Khloe Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods found the need to chime in on the latest talk about the Kardashian-Jenner clan following Larsa Pippen‘s interview, in which she exposed her alleged secret romance with Tristan Thompson. On Monday, November 9, the 46-year-old stopped by the “Hollywood Raw” podcast during which she dished on everything she knew about the famous family.

At one point during the interview, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen claimed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian was romantically involved with him. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe,” she said. “Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.”

Larsa added that not long afterward, Khloe and Tristan started to get closer. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever … I never cared that Khloe was with him after me,” she went on sharing.

Larsa, who was previously close with the Kardashian siblings before they grew apart, stressed that she’s never involved with Tristan in any way since he dated Khloe. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” she insisted, before showing how much she’s rooting for Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, “I applaud [Khloe and Tristan] for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them.”

But Jordyn seemed to find irony in how much the Kardashians and Larsa vilified her for making out with Tristan in 2019, which led to the 23-year-old model being kicked out from the circle. She tweeted after Larsa’s interview, “Make it make sense,” appearing to shade “The Real Housewives of Miami” alum for criticizing her in the past for kissing Tristan.

<br />

Jordyn also liked several tweets that defended her against the Kardashian-Jenner family’s harsh treatment to her following the affair allegation. “So she was projecting her own guilt onto young a** Jordyn. Got it,” one of the tweets she liked read. Another praised the social media personality, “Jordyn Woods is the definition of making the best out of a bad situation.”