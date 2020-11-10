Joe Biden, triumph and tragedy: Ten things to know

President-elect Joe Biden has lived a life filled with tragedy and triumph, losing his wife and daughter in a car crash, a son to brain cancer, and yet serving eight years as a vice-president to Barack Obama.

Here’s ten things you should know about him.

1: Joseph R. Biden Jr’s middle name is Robinette, as was his father’s. The next U.S. President was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on November 20, 1942. As a youngster he suffered from a stutter – and was mocked at school – but overcame the impediment by learning poems off by heart and performing them in front of a mirror.

2. At 78, he will become the oldest President of the United States when he is inaugurated in January, passing his predecessor, Donald Trump, who assumed the office aged 70. The previous eldest was Ronald Reagan, at 69.

3: He is a practising Irish Catholic. His great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, from Ballina, County Mayo, in the west of Ireland, who emigrated to the United States in the 1850s after the famine. Biden turned the sod on a local hospice in the town during a visit there in 2015. He also has relatives in County Louth.

Joe Biden as a youngster, pictured far right. Picture: Biden campaign 2020 (Supplied)

4: He is the eldest of four siblings, who went to live with their grandparents during a period of poverty when his father was unable to find work. Joseph R Biden Sr worked in a number of blue-collar jobs and moved the family from Scranton to Wilmington, Delaware, in search of work in the 1950s, before becoming a used-car salesman. He quit the job when his son became involved in politics as he thought it unbecoming and moved into real estate.

5: Biden met his first wife Neilia, from Skaneateles, Pennsylvania, while on spring break in Nassau, in the Bahamas, in 1964. She was a sophomore at college in Syracuse, New York State, where Biden enrolled at law school. They were married in 1966. After he graduated 76th in a class of 85, the couple moved to Wilmington, where he got a seat on the local council.

Joe Biden holds his daughter Ashley while taking a mock oath of office from Vice President George Bush during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, in Washington, January 3, 1985. Biden’s sons Beau and Hunter hold the bible during the ceremony. (AP Photo/Lana Harris) ((AP Photo/Lana Harris))

6: Neilia was killed, aged 30, along with their one-year-old daughter Naomi, and their two sons ‘Beau’ and ‘Hunter’ both badly injured when their Chevrolet station wagon was broadsided by a tractor-trailer as they returned home from buying a tree the week before Christmas.

7: Biden had been elected Democrat Senator for Delaware, just six weeks earlier, and was in Washington hiring staff for his new office when the accident happened. He considered quitting politics to care for his sons, who were aged just two and three. Convinced to stay on, the swearing-in ceremony took place in their hospital room in Wilmington. He commuted four hours a day to DC on the train so that he could kiss his boys goodnight.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, Sunday, May 1, 2011, in Washington. (Pete Souza/The White House via AP) ((Pete Souza/The White House via AP))

8: Biden’s second wife Jill Jacobs had actually met Neilia and wrote in her autobiography ‘Where The Light Enters’ that she had a ‘warm, genuine smile’. A divorced teacher, she was introduced to Biden – nine years her senior – by his brother and their first date was at a movie theatre in Philadelphia. He proposed five times before she accepted, and they married in 1977, and have one child, Ashley, born in 1981.

Joe Biden, accompanied by his family, holds his hand over his heart as he watches an honour guard carry a casket containing the remains of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, into St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware back in 2015, (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ((AP Photo/Patrick Semansky))

9: One of the songs played at Biden-Harris victory celebration was Coldplay’s ‘Sky Full Of Stars’, the favourite song of Biden’s late son, Beau – christened Joseph R. Biden III – who died from brain cancer in 2015. He was the attorney-general for Delaware and served 13 years in the army rising to the rank of Major, and was deployed to Iraq. He had been planning to run for governor but was struck down by disease and died aged 46.

Joe Biden dances with his wife Jill at the Commander In Chief Ball on inauguration night in Washington back in January 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ((AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))