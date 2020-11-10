IPL final: Rabada v Bumrah as De Kock, Nortje fly SA flag

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be staged on Tuesday afternoon.

Three South Africans – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock – are expected to play in the match.

Rabada currently sits at the top of the wicket-taking charts, two ahead of Jasprit Bumrah

On Tuesday afternoon (16:00, SA ) the Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

The unpredictable nature of T20 cricket means that it is incredibly difficult to pick a favourite, but it was Mumbai who finished top of the tournament log with a single win more than Delhi, who finished second.

Perhaps more significantly, Mumbai are the defending champions and have won four of the last seven editions of the tournament while the Capitals have never before contested a final.

That points towards the Mumbai Indians going into this one with the edge, but the Capitals do have two South African aces up their sleeve.

They come in the form of the fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who have combined to pick up a staggering 49 wickets in the tournament.

Rabada has 29 and Nortje 20 and, together, they have been a major part of the reason that the Capitals have progressed through to the final.

Quinton de Kock, meanwhile, will open the batting and keep wicket for the Mumbai Indians and he, too, has been key for his team.

He is the leading run scorer for Mumbai with 346 at an average of 37.15 and he also has more dismissals – 20 – than any other wicketkeeper in this year’s campaign.

It means that, regardless of who wins this evening, South Africa will have at least one IPL winner in 2020.

Perhaps the most tantalising prospect ahead of the final, though, is the battle between Rabada and the Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah is just two behind Rabada on the list of top wicket-takers – he has 27 – but he has played two games less and has been exceptional for Mumbai throughout the competition.

With his combination of skill, accuracy, express pace and variation, Bumrah has been Mumbai’s biggest weapon and the fact that he has gone at just 6.71 runs to the over all tournament reflects exactly that.

Rabada, meanwhile, has traveled at 8.23 runs to the over and Nortje at 8.34.

None of that will matter in the final, though, and it will come down to who performs best when it matters most.

Even at Cricket World Cup 2019, Bumrah and Rabada were considered two of the world’s most destructive fast bowlers heading into that tournament.

It was the Indian who came out on top of that particular battle, but the stage is now set and there is an opportunity for Rabada to bowl his side to glory.

The match will be televised on SuperSport and will be bringing you all the action as it unfolds.

– Compiled by Lloyd Burnard