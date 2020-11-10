iPhone as webcam: How to use your Apple iPhone as a webcam for video calling

If you have a PC or computer with a broken webcam and you are planning to invest in a new one just for the office meetings and video conferencing, then you want to think again. Because there are several ways using which you can convert your Apple device into a fully functional webcam just the external one you were planning to buy.

Apple iPhone does not come with any built-in webcam feature by default, but there are several third-party apps that allow users to convert the iPhone into a webcam. There are apps like EpocCam and DroidCam that offer webcam features.

So, if you are wondering how to use your iPhone as a webcam, here’s our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:



Apple iPhone running iOS13 or above

Computer or laptop running Windows 7 or above and or macOS 10.12 or above operating system

USB cable or Wi-Fi for connection

Steps to use the iPhone as a webcam



1. Open App Store app on your iPhone and download EpocCam app



2. Now, on your Mac or Windows PC, head to ‘www.kinoni.com and download the relevant companion software for your system



3. Install the companion app on the computer and restart it



4. After this, open the EpocCam app on your iPhone

Here, you will see a Black screen with a laptop image and a phone pulsing circles.

5. Now, either connect the iPhone via USB cable or connect both computer and the iPhone with the same Wi-Fi network connection.



6. Once both devices are connected via a proper method, the EpocCam will automatically detect the computer and start beaming the video from the iPhone’s camera to the connected computer.



That’s it, the iPhone is now connected as a webcam. But to use it with several video conferencing applications, users will have to make necessary changes to the settings and choose EpocCam as the default camera.

