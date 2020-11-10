FRISS Fraud Study Shows the Impacts of COVID-19 on AI and Digitalization in Insurance

Article content continued

Key findings of the fraud study include:

COVID-19 forced 65% of insurers to focus on digitalization

The global pandemic forced nearly two thirds of all insurance organizations to focus more on digitalization. Almost half had a focus on reducing costs, and about 30% actively increased their fraud checks. Preventing fraud is good for the business. Success depends on the ability to deeply enable a digital way of working. Low-risk claims can be put on a fast track in order to provide sincere customers with a moment of magic when it matters most. Nevertheless, the recent FRISS study found that the desire to move toward digitalized and straight-through processes is not yet met with action. Many respondents are still relying on the gut feeling of their staff and other manual methods for preventing and predicting fraud.

18% of all claims contain an element of fraud

Exactly how much fraud impacts the industry is always hard to pinpoint. The industry generally agrees fraud accounts for about 10% of all claims cost. However, the respondents to the survey on average believe 18% of all claims contain an element of fraud, inflation or misrepresentation. The top fraud schemes that saw an increase in popularity during COVID-19 are staged accidents and vehicle thefts, procedure billing or phantom services, and fake accidents occurring at people’s homes.

100% of insurers benefit from implementing fraud detection software

Eliminating fraud has a clear benefit to the loss ratio, and it’s the top reason respondents to the survey are willing to take on new initiatives. 60% points out that an improved loss ratio is the largest advantage of using fraud detection software. Furthermore, 49% says they benefit greatly from real-time detection. Evaluating claims in real time affords better customer service, which turns moments of misery into moments of magic. 48% is now getting ahead of emerging fraud schemes. Other advantages include better portfolio quality and improved investigator efficiency. Screening incoming customers in real time offers a better experience, increased loyalty and a higher quality book of business.