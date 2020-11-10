Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow suing team for breach of contract

Jeff Luhnow might not ever hold another position in Major League Baseball, but he wants to make certain that he gets his money in the end.

The former Houston Astros general manager is seeking more than $22 million in a lawsuit against his former club for breach of contract, according to ESPN. Luhnow says “his firing was through a ‘negotiated resolution’ between owner Jim Crane and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that allowed the Astros to keep their 2017 World Series championship.”

Luhnow was owed $22 million when he was fired. According to ESPN, he is seeking restitution that includes his remaining salary owed plus attorney fees and court costs.

Luhnow’s attorneys allege that MLB’s investigation into the Astros sign-stealing scandal was flawed, had no credible evidence and that the former GM had no knowledge of the elaborate scheme. They also emphasize that the video-room employees involved in the cheating remained employed through the 2020 season.

The 53-year-old was fired by the Astros in January for the scandal after MLB suspended him and former manager A.J. Hinch for one year.