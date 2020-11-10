European shares hover at eight-month highs as virus’ economic risks weigh By

© . The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
() – European shares hovered at eight-month highs on Tuesday on optimism around signs of a breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, although concerns about the depth of the economic damage from the pandemic capped gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 () was up 0.2% by 0804 GMT, after rallying 4% in the previous session, as U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (N:) said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE (O:), was more than 90% effective in preventing the infection.
Banking (), travel and leisure (), and energy () stocks were among the biggest gainers in early trading following gains of more than 7% on Monday.
In company news, German sportswear firm Adidas (DE:) fell 2.2% even as it said it expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.