Engineering Update for EarthRenew Strathmore Facility; Live Webinar on Tuesday, November 17th

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an engineering update on our Strathmore facility recommissioning project. Laporte Engineering Inc. is nearing completion of the detailed engineering design. In addition, major equipment orders required for the recommissioning process are underway. Our updated construction schedule anticipates a construction contract award by the end of the year, with construction activities on-site beginning early in 2021. Discussions are under way with potential construction contractors and EarthRenew expects to make a selection in the coming weeks.

The project will be constructed using a two-phase approach:

Phase 1: The first phase will see the installation of drying and mixing equipment, which together will produce a bulk-dried mix product. The completion of phase one is expected to allow EarthRenew to produce a heat-treated organic fertilizer product free of seeds, weeds and pathogens.

Phase 2: Phase two of the project will add pelletizing or granulation machinery and will also include CCm Technologies Limited’s (“CCm”) upgrading module, as described in our prior press releases dated April 2, 2020 (EarthRenew Develops New Organic Fertilizer Formulation with Higher NPK in Collaboration with CCm Technologies). The second phase will build on the knowledge and implementation insights gained during the phase one deployment, which we believe will ensure EarthRenew is delivering a high-quality product to customers.

The recommissioned facility is being designed to generate 10 tonnes per hour of finished fertilizer product, a significant improvement over the 4 tonnes per hour produced by the original facility. Furthermore, the recommissioned facility is designed to use 1.4 Megawatts (“MW”) generated from the on-site 4.0 MW turbine, the waste heat from which will be used in the dryer. Power generated by the turbine in excess of the 1.4 MW can be used as an additional revenue source for the site.

EarthRenew’s President & CEO, Keith Driver, commented; “We are very pleased with the design of the new facility as we move from engineering to construction. We have built on our historical knowledge to design a facility with expanded capacity and scale. The two-phase construction process will allow us to enter production sooner and decrease our commissioning period,” Keith continued.

Live Investor Webinar on Tuesday, November 17that 2PM ET(12PMMST)

EarthRenew’s President & CEO, Keith Driver, will be hosting a live investor webinar to discuss the engineering update on the Strathmore Recommissioning project, other upcoming major milestones, and share some commentary on the organic fertilizer market. You can register for the webinar below:

Date: Tuesday, November 17th, 2020

Time: 2 PM ET (12 Noon MST)

REGISTER: http://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/earthrenew_webinar_nov17

Have Questions? Mr. Driver will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email at [email protected]

About EarthRenewInc.

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four MW per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer. EarthRenew is listed on the CSE under symbol ERTH. www.earthrenew.ca

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

Phone: (403) 860-8623

E-mail: [email protected]

