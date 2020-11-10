Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude by sharing unseen pictures from Om Shanti Om

Yesterday the social media was buzzing with a trending hashtag – #13YearsOfOmShantiOm. The film, directed by Farah Khan and starring Shah Rukh Khan marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood and hence her fans were tweeting about 13 Years of Deepika Padukone and celebrating Deepika’s successful run at the movies.



The actress changed the display picture on her social media profile yesterday to one of the stills from Om Shanti Om (OSO) and even changed her name to Shantipriya – the role she played in the first half of the movie. Late last night the actress shared some clicks from the movie set where we see her in the get-up of Shantipriya and posing with SRK and Farah Khan and the actress captioned the picture, ‘Only & Only Gratitude…’ Her fans flooded her comment-section with happy emojis after seeing the pictures.



