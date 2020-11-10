College football bowl projections for Week 11: Clemson out of Playoff for now

There are two weeks left until the first set of College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled, but the four-team picture is starting to come into focus.

Notre Dame jumps into our College Football Playoff after a thrilling 47-40 double-overtime victory against Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers are squeezed out for the time being, but a potential rematch in the ACC championship with Trevor Lawrence still looms. Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon remain in our four-team Playoff.

Florida replaced Georgia in our New Year’s Day Six after beating the Bulldogs 44-28.

This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 11:

Week 11 Bowl projections 

DATEBOWLTEAMS
Dec. 19Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco BowlUTSA vs. Nevada
Dec. 21Myrtle Beach BowlUCF vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 22Famous Idaho Potato BowlBuffalo vs. San Diego State
Dec. 22Boca Raton BowlMemphis vs. FAU
Dec. 23R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlLouisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina
Dec. 23Montgomery Bowl*Toledo vs. Iowa
Dec. 24New Mexico BowlHawaii vs. Washington State
Dec. 25Camellia BowlCentral Michigan vs. Troy
Dec. 26Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlBYU vs. Tulane
Dec. 26Cure BowlLouisiana vs. Miami, Ohio
Dec. 26SERVPRO First Responder BowlTCU vs. Liberty
Dec. 26LendingTree BowlUAB vs. Georgia Southern
Dec. 26Radiance Technologies Independence BowlArmy vs. Arizona State
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate BowlWest Virginia vs. Penn State
Dec. 28Military Bowl Presented by PerspectaNavy vs. Boston College
Dec. 29New Era Pinstripe BowlMichigan vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 29Cheez-It BowlTexas vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 29Valero Alamo BowlIowa State vs. Washington
Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo BowlMaryland vs. Pitt
Dec. 30TransPerfect Music City BowlKentucky vs. Purdue
Dec. 30LA BowlCal vs. Boise State
Dec. 31Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlSMU vs. Marshall
Dec. 31Tony the Tiger Sun BowlUtah vs. N.C. State
Dec. 31AutoZone Liberty BowlOklahoma vs. Missouri
Dec. 31Arizona BowlKent State vs. San Jose State
Dec. 31Texas BowlKansas State vs. LSU
Jan. 1TicketSmarter Birmingham BowlTulsa vs. Tennessee
Jan. 1Vrbo Citrus BowlGeorgia vs. Indiana
Jan. 2TaxSlayer Gator BowlArkansas vs. North Carolina
Jan. 2Outback BowlAuburn vs. Northwestern

Week 11 New Year’s Day Six projections

DATEBOWLMATCHUP
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton BowlOklahoma State vs. Texas A,amp;M
Jan. 1Chick-Fil-A Peach BowlCincinnati vs. Miami (Fla.)
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlUSC vs. Wisconsin
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlFlorida vs. Clemson 

Week 11 College Football Playoff projections 

DATEBOWLMATCHUP
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (semifinal)Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (semifinal)Alabama vs. Oregon
Jan. 11CFP Championship GameOhio State vs. Alabama

