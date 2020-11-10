Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Pays Sweet Tribute to Brother Jack With ‘Therapy Teddy’

Instagram

In a video that the wife of John Legend shares on Instagram, the 4-year-old girl can be seen placing her ‘therapy teddy’ next to Jack’s ashes in addition to giving ‘him a piece of her favorite snack.’

Chrissy Teigen‘s first born has proven to be such a thoughtful older sister. More than a month after her mother suffered a miscarriage before the 20th week of her pregnancy, four-year-old Luna was unveiled to have been sweetly honored her late baby brother Jack with a “therapy teddy.”

Making use of Instagram on Monday, November 9, Chrissy shared a video in which she explained that Luna had placed her “therapy teddy” next to Jack’s ashes. “This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy tie string and Luna put a little therapy bear around him,” she explained in the clip.

“The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty…She’s amazing,” the wife of John Legend continued. In the same post, she also shared another video that captured Luna introducing the bear to her late brother. “Hi guys. Hi, this is baby Jack, and I’m Teddy. I’m Luna,” the toddler said. “How are you doing today?”

In the caption of the video post, the 34-year-old former model confessed that she was “just thinking a lot about jack” at that time. She further noted, “our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.”

<br />

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it,” the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host went on sharing her thoughts. At the end of the note, she added, “I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

The “Bring the Funny” judge’s touching post about Luna’s sweet gesture came less than two weeks after she showed off her brand new tattoo for baby Jack. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 31, she unveiled a permanent cursive script that read “Jack” etched on her wrist.