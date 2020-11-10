Chrissy Teigen Shares Luna’s Reaction To Jack’s Ashes

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen.”
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna is only four years old, but already has the empathy of an adult.
Today Chrissy gave a glimpse of her “incredibly empathetic little mini” when she shared Luna reacting to the ashes of baby Jack.
“I’m just thinking a lot about Jack today. Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram in the caption of her video.
“We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini.”
In the videos, Luna “put a little therapy bear around” Jack’s ashes and, as Chrissy explained in the clip, “The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty.”
Luna also said to baby Jack’s ashes, “Hi guys. Hi, this is baby Jack, and I’m Teddy. I’m Luna. How are you doing today?”
“She’s amazing,” Chrissy said.
“Life is infinitely better with [Luna] in it,” Chrissy wrote. “I miss you, Jack. we miss you a lot.”
