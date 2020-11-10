‘BiP’ Alum Derek Peth Announces Engagement to Model Saffron Vadher

Instagram

Derek, who appeared on ‘The Bachelorette’ back in 2016, takes to his social media account to reveal that the model ‘said yes!!!’ when he proposes to him as she flaunts her beautiful diamond engagement ring.

Congratulations are in order for Derek Peth and Saffron Vadher. Nearly five months after he and his model girlfriend went public with their relationship, the former cast member of “Bachelor in Paradise” announced on Sunday night, November 8 that they are now engaged.

The 33-year-old, who appeared on “The Bachelorette” back in 2016, took to his social media accounts to share the exciting news. “She said yes!!!” he ecstatically informed his 100,000-plus Twitter followers. He also put out a clip on Instagram Story that displayed his now-fiancee showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Derek Peth announced his engagement to Saffron Vadher.

Derek’s engagement was met with good wishes. His fellow “The Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams used his own Instagram Story to share, “This makes me very happy. Well done @pethderek! Welcome to the family @saffron!!” His fiancee Sarah Hyland also shared her excitement in her own account by posting, “These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!!! Congratulations @pethderek & @saffron.”

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams congratulated Derek Peth for his engagement.

It is unclear how long Derek and Saffron have been seeing each other, but he went Instagram official with her in June. Uploading a picture of them together during an outing, he spilled, “We take breakfast seriously in Iowa!” Two days later, his girlfriend made use of her own account to post several pictures of them. “Lockdown disposables pt1,” she wrote in the caption.

Before dating Saffron, Derek was engaged to Taylor Nolan whom he met on “Bachelor in Paradise”. However, the former couple called it quits in June 2018. They announced their split via a joint statement that read, “It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement.”

“We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” they continued on explaining. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”